Monday, November 16, 2020

Islam Makhachev Calls For Rafael dos Anjos Fight To Be Rebooked: ‘Let’s Finish Our Business’

By Cole Shelton

Islam Makhachev is hopeful the UFC rebooks his fight with Rafael dos Anjos.

Makhachev and dos Anjos were supposed to fight at UFC 254 but the Brazilian was out with COVID-19. Then, they were rebooked for UFC Vegas 14, and this time it was the Russian had to pull out. So, after RDA beat Felder, Makhachev took to social media

“Great fight @RdosAnjosMMA congrats! Let’s finish our business in nearest future,” Makhachev wrote.

Although the Russian wants the fight to be rebooked, at this point, RDA will likely want to fight someone ranked ahead of him. So, whether or not he has any interest in that scrap anymore is to be seen.

Islam Makhachev is currently on a six-fight winning streak and is 18-1 overall with his lone loss coming to Adriano Martines by knockout at UFC 192. During this run, the Russian has notable wins over Davi Ramos, Gleison Tibau, and Nik Lentz among others. He also has not fought since UFC 242 which took place in September of 2019.

Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, snapped his two-fight losing streak and returned to 155-pounds in a big way. After the win, many thought he would get a top-five opponent next, so it is likely he will go after that as opposed to rebooking the Makhachev fight.

