Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos Added to UFC 242

UFC 242 has added another high-level lightweight bout to its docket to complement the lightweight championship bout that will headline the card. Islam Makhachev is reported to be set to lock up with Davi Ramos in a battle that will feature two streaking lightweights.

Islam Makhachev will have an opportunity to extend his winning streak to five when he takes on Davi Ramos in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev’s close friend and AKA training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov will be headlining the bout, defending his championship against Dustin Poirier in the main event, and Makechev will look to do his part in making sure that the AKA lightweights go 2-0 on the card.

One thing both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are not very familiar with is losing. In Nurmagomedov’s case, he has never been defeated in a professional bout. As for Makhachev, he has had one lone setback, but since then has won five consecutive fights to improve his professional record to an impressive 17-1. Makhachev’s latest performance earned him Fight of the Night honors in a technical masterpiece of a contest against newcomer Arman Tsarukyan.

Davi Ramos knows a thing or two about winning as well, currently riding a four-fight winning streak and all. Fittingly enough, when Ramos picked up his latest victory over Austin Hubbard last month at UFC Rochester, the only name he could think to mention as a preferred opponent is Khabib Nurmagomedov. In saying that, Ramos was sending a message that he is coming for the championship and that whoever is next to help him get there is immaterial. Well, he will get possibly the closest thing to Khabib Nurmagomedov stylistically in Islam Makhachev. And only one streak between Makhachev and Ramos will remain in tact at the end of the evening.

Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov is another high-level bout that was added to the lineup.

With these additions, the current UFC 242 lineup includes:

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov © vs. Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Bruno Silva vs. Khalid Taha

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb

Whose streak will survive UFC 242? Islam Makhachev’s or Davi Ramos’s?