Israel Adesanya Questions Anderson Silva’s Camp Addition

Anderson Silva’s choice to add Alex Pereira to his fight camp has Israel Adesanya scratching his head.

Adesanya vs. Silva will serve as the UFC 234 co-headliner this Saturday night (Feb. 9). The action takes place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The winner will likely receive a middleweight title opportunity against the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya Criticizes Silva’s Camp Addition

Pereira has a knockout victory over Adesanya under the GLORY Kickboxing banner. Silva brought Pereira along for his camp. “The Last Stylebender” told reporters that it won’t be beneficial (via MMAJunkie.com):

“How in the (expletive) is Alex Pereira going to help him train for my style? Because, OK, he knocked me out in the second fight. He beat me once before. But people forget, the second round, I had him on skates, but I didn’t stay true to my style. I listened to other people’s opinions that slowly slipped into me after the GLORY fight – (expletive) GLORY after the GLORY fight, by the way.”

Adesanya is undefeated as a professional mixed martial artist. With his world-class striking and his much-improved takedown defense, many believe that Adesanya could become a future UFC champion. Throw in his unique personality, and you’ve got a potential star on your hands. The question remains, can he live up to the hype?

Do you think Anderson Silva made the right call adding Alex Pereira to his camp?