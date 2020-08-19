Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Israel Adesanya Anticipates Stellar Performance Against Paulo Costa

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Israel Adesanya
Image Credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Israel Adesanya isn’t interested in a “Fight of the Year” contender against Paulo Costa.

Adesanya is scheduled to meet Costa in the main event of UFC 253 on Sept. 26. “The Last Stylebender” will put his UFC middleweight championship on the line. These two have been involved in a war of words over the past few months and they’ll finally get to share the Octagon barring unforeseen circumstances.

Adesanya Wants To Decimate Costa

Adesanya had a virtual media scrum and told reporters that he wants a dominant showing against Costa rather than a barn burner (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think a performance of the year, shutout of the year, shutdown of the year maybe,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie during Tuesday’s UFC 253 virtual media day. “‘Fight of the Year?’ I’ve already had that in my back pocket, but if it happens again – I don’t think it’s going to happen just because of the situation. You have to be smart enough to put it together. This guy gasses after the first round. We have five rounds. Look at me in all my fights in the fifth, the fourth round, the third round, the later rounds – I’m always fresh. So, yeah, precision is going to be the key to this fight. Precision, skill and just taking him out one by one.”

Fight fans haven’t forgotten Adesanya’s last outing. He took on Yoel Romero back in March in the main event of UFC 248. While Adesanya earned his first successful UFC title defense with a unanimous decision win, many fans panned the bout due to a lack of action. Adesanya has admitted that the fight was less than stellar and hopes to right the wrong against Costa.

As for Costa, this fight is significant in more ways than one. To start, this will be Costa’s first crack at UFC gold. On top of that, he has the opportunity to put away his heated rival in Adesanya.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Threatens To Pull Out Of Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Roy Jones Jr. finds the delay with his bout against Mike Tyson to be unacceptable. Jones Jr. and Tyson...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

Ben Askren Thinks Sean O’Malley ‘Needs To Grow Up’

Ben Askren doesn't exactly think that Sean O'Malley went out on his shield at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the...
Read more
Boxing

Paige VanZant & Manager Detail Multi-Million Dollar BKFC Deal

Paige VanZant is cashing in with her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant had been competing under the...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Lightweights Need To Do To Earn Title Shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear to everyone, if you beat Dustin Poirier you can earn a title shot. Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Anthony Johnson Explains Decision Behind UFC Return

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is all geared up to make his return to the UFC after three years away. Johnson...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Headlines October 17 UFC Event

Brian Ortega and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung have once again been rescheduled to fight. Now, per ESPN,...
Read more
Interviews

Spencer Aiming For Early 2021 Return, Wants Nunes-Anderson Next

Felicia Spencer isn't in a rush to get back in the Octagon following her unanimous decision loss to featherweight champion Amanda Nunes...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Warns Roster Cuts Could Be Coming

Dana White addressed the possibility of cuts being made to the UFC roster when speaking with reporters following his Tuesday Night Contender...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Still Willing To Fight Jon Jones Despite HW Move

Jon Jones may be moving up to heavyweight, but UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is still willing to jump into the Octagon...
Read more
UFC

Dana White: Jon Jones Can Get HW Title Shot, After Ngannou

UFC president Dana White is open to giving Jon Jones a shot at the heavyweight title, but only after Francis Ngannou has...
Read more
MMA

Israel Adesanya Anticipates Stellar Performance Against Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya isn't interested in a "Fight of the Year" contender against Paulo Costa. Adesanya is scheduled to meet...
Read more
Interviews

Daniel Pineda Knew He’d ‘Break’ Herbert Burns, Wants To Fight Again This Year

Daniel Pineda heard all the comments that Herbert Burns would submit him early in their UFC 252 fight. Pineda,...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Officially For The Vacant Light Heavyweight Title

The vacant light heavyweight title will be on the line when Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253.
Read more
UFC

Anderson Silva To Headline Halloween UFC Event Against Uriah Hall

Anderson Silva will headline the UFC's first Halloween show when he takes on top-10 contender, Uriah Hall. Recently, Silva...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244’s Julia Budd Fighting Against Racism In Canada

While Julia Budd has been prepping for her Bellator 244 matchup against Jessy Miele, the former featherweight champion has been battling a...
Read more
MMA

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Set For UFC Headliner On Nov. 28

A pivotal heavyweight tilt between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis has been set. ESPN's Brett Okamoto has reported that...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube