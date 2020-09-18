Israel Adesanya Becomes First MMA Fighter To Sign With Puma

Israel Adesanya continues to build his brand as he has become the first MMA fighter to sign with Puma.

It was announced on Thursday that the UFC’s middleweight champion has signed with Puma.

“We’re ecstatic to be welcoming one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed athletes to the Puma family,” Pancho Gutstein, general manager of Puma Oceania, said in a statement. ”Not only is Israel a fearless and incredibly talented athlete, but his passion for dancing, fashion, anime, and his memorable personality makes him a standout individual to represent the brand.”

Israel Adesanya also took to social media to release a very cool hype video to announce the partnership.

✨🌌💫

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!”

Hyped and honored to partner up with a BEAST in the game @puma ✨🐾 pic.twitter.com/1RMFyzX21C — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 17, 2020

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title next Saturday against Paulo Costa. It is a highly anticipated fight between two undefeated fighters and has captured the attention of the casual fan base.

Adesanya is one of the rising superstars in the UFC and coming off a decision win over Yoel Romero to defend his belt for the first time. He won the title back at UFC 243 with a knockout win over Robert Whittaker. He also holds wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, and Marvin Vettori among others.