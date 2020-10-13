Israel Adesanya Believes ‘Homophobia’ Led To Overreactions Over UFC 253 Celebration

Israel Adesanya believes homophobia played a major role as to why so many people were angry over his UFC 253 celebration.

After Adesanya TKO’d Costa to defend his belt, he humped the Brazilian as he got off him which caused Costa to be very mad at it after he saw what happened. For the middleweight champion, he says he couldn’t care less about who is mad at him over the celebration.

“I couldn’t give a f**k what they think, to be honest,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting. “I didn’t even think about it. I didn’t even plan it. It was just justified. Like you know when you’re on ‘Call of Duty’ and you smoke someone with a headshot and then you go over them and then press circle, down, up, down, up, kind of teabag them. That’s kind of what I did.

“What it is, is homophobia. People are just mad ‘why are you doing that, you’re not a man’ cause they feel inadequate. Questioning their own sexuality.”

Ever since that incident, Costa and Jon Jones have taken shots at Israel Adesanya for his celebration. Yet, it appears he couldn’t care less and looks like he will continue to celebrate however he wants after his wins fights.