Israel Adesanya Believes Kelvin Gastelum ‘Dusts’ Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum were supposed to fight at UFC 234 in February. Yet, the day of the fight, the then middleweight champion in Whittaker had to pull out of the fight and Gastelum didn’t get his title shot.

Instead, Gastelum had to go and fight Israel Adesanya in April at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title. There, ‘The Last Stylebender’ beat Gastelum by decision in a Fight of the Year contender.

Since the fight, Adesanya went on to beat Whittaker by TKO, and Gastelum lost to Darren Till at UFC 244. The fight between Whittaker and Gastelum now makes sense and if it happens, the middleweight champion believes the American gets his hand raised.

“I think Kelvin dusts him,” Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum is a fight that makes sense, as both fighters want to get another shot at Israel Adesanya. Yet, if it happens, Adesanya doesn’t believe it will be close and Whittaker will suffer back-to-back losses.

Whether or not the two will ever share the Octagon is to be seen, but there is no question, both of them need to get back into the win column in their next fight.