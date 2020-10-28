Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Israel Adesanya Believes Uriah Hall Can Give Anderson Silva ‘Problems’

By Cole Shelton
Anderson Silva Israel Adesanya
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Israel Adesanya will be paying attention to the UFC Vegas 12 main event between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva.

Adesanya already fought and beat Silva, and Hall is looking to work his way up to a title shot to face the champ. So, for “The Last Stylebender” he believes Hall can give Silva a lot of problems in the fight.

“I just want to watch something crazy, because I think Uriah is gonna bring all that. Uriah should be basic and he can win this fight, but Anderson is crafty,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I’ve been in there with him, I’ve watched him for years and he can win this fight quite easily. He might even stop Uriah but, I’m telling you, if Uriah just sticks to basics he might give him problems, but this is fighting.”

The UFC and Anderson Silva have confirmed it will be the legend’s final fight. The Brazilian is 45-years-old and has struggled as of late. Yet, Adesanya says he wishes he would’ve been the one to share the Octagon for the final time with Silva.

Anderson Silva enters the fight as a +180 underdog but it is a good stylistic matchup for him given Hall is a striker.

ViaMMAJunkie

Israel Adesanya Believes Uriah Hall Can Give Anderson Silva 'Problems'

