Israel Adesanya Blasts Jon Jones, Responds To Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya is well aware of comments from Jon Jones and Paulo Costa following UFC 236.

Adesanya became the interim UFC middleweight champion this past Saturday night (April 13). “The Last Stylebender” engaged in a five-round war with Kelvin Gastelum. In the end, Adesanya captured the 185-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Adesanya Responds To Jones & Costa

Adesanya was a guest on today’s edition of “The MMA Hour” He fired shots at Jones for saying he was unimpressed with his performance:

“He’s a c*nt. There’s two variables I never expected in this game. And that was to fight Silva and then now to fight Jon Jones. So I have to adapt to that and for me I like a challenge. He’s a c*nt and I say that because he’s picking a time when I’m supposed to get the most shine. [He’s coming] at me because he’s irrelevant. No one really cares about him. I’m everything he wished he was. I’m everything he wished he would’ve been when he was, ‘oh I wanna thank God,’ meanwhile he’s in the bathroom at whatever time [sniffing cocaine].”

Adesanya and Jones have been trading barbs due to Adesanya’s comments about “hunting” another GOAT following his bout with Anderson Silva. Jones dared Adesanya to challenge the “King of the Jungle.”

Costa also had some words for Adesanya, claiming that “The Last Stylebender” has a “fake” title. Adesanya had the following response:

“Hold up, fake champ? Does he have a belt? He wishes he was the ‘fake’ champ as well. First of all, didn’t he get popped for something recently for some acai in his stomach or something? I just wanna get him before USADA gets him. And eventually if he climbs up the ranks like he thinks he will, eventually we’ll see each other so he can find out. Gastelum’s a tough guy. He [Costa] got touched up after the Uriah [Hall] fight. … A guy like that’s just salty. He’s just salty cause I’m the one getting the shine. They’re trying to steal my shine and I’m like, ‘f*ck no.'”