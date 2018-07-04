Israel Adesanya Eyes Future Bout With Darren Till

“The Last Stylebender,” Israel Adesanya is a wonderful character. The Nigerian born fighter who trains out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand is undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts career. He is a former kickboxing phenom, who once competed under the Glory banner.

His next fight is against UFC veteran Brad Tavares. This will be Israel’s third fight with the UFC. His debut was spectacular, which he won by a second round TKO. Although, his second fight he faced trouble with Marvin Vettori’s takedowns, but still won the fight with a split decision.

Recently during a live chat, Adesanya was asked about Darren Till to which he replied saying, “Me and Darren Till, It’s gonna happen. I already told him that I’ll see him at middleweight one day. He’s a cool guy like a star, I like the way he carries himself and he’s another guy who is more off like a stand up guy. So we can test our skills out and find who the better man is.”

Here is the live chat, which contains language NSFW:

This fight might take some time to materialize as Till is now ranked number two in the welterweight ranking and will try to fight for the belt rather than move up to middleweight to fight Adesanya. But it would be an interesting matchup, as both fighters rely heavily on their striking and we might have a classic striker vs striker brawl.

Right now, Adesanya is focusing on his next fight against Tavares. Tavares is on a four-fight winning streak and is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Krzysztof Jotko. Also, Tavares is an all-around fighter and can cause problems on the ground for Adesanya. It remains to be seen what game plan Adesanya brings up against somebody like Tavares.

Who would you pick if Darren Till and Israel Adesanya fought?