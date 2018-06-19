Israel Adesanya Calls Out Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall Winner

Israel Adesanya already knows who he wants to clash with next after his upcoming fight against Brad Tavares at The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 Finale (TUF 27 Finale).

Last month Adesanya had already predicted that his next opponent could be the winner of the fight between Uriah Hall and Paulo Thiago. Despite not looking past Tavares, Adesanya tells MMA Fighting he’s got big plans for his mixed martial arts (MMA) future:

“Each guy is just another person that’s in the way. I have to plot my path to greatness. I don’t just think about the belt, I think past the belt. I’m far beyond all of that.”

It seems that Adesanya has a keen interest in fighting Hall next. He calls the striking specialist an “Instagram whore” and vows to make him famous if they fight:

“Someone sent me a few screenshots of some sh*t he was saying on Instagram recently. The guy is using my lines and he’s trying to take my clout. He’s a clout chaser, he’s an Instagram whore. After this fight, if he wins his fight, then I’ll make him famous.”

Adesnya will be present at UFC 226 to cheer on his teammate Dan Hooker who takes on Gilbert Burns. He wants to face-off with the winner of Costa and Hall so they can “realize who they’re dealing with”:

“Dan Hooker is fighting at UFC 226 so I’m going to be right there yelling my ass off,” Adesanya said. “Whoever wins that fight, be it Paulo Costa or Uriah Hall, I’m standing in that cage and facing them. I want to see them and I want them to feel me right after they win. I was them to size me up and realize what they’re dealing with.”