Israel Adesanya Claims He’s ‘The A-Side’ In Potential Jon Jones Fight

Israel Adesanya believes he would be the A-side if he were to fight Jon Jones.

For years now, Adesanya and Jones have trash-talked one another and many thought a fight would happen. Yet, it still hasn’t come to fruition, but if Adesanya wins the light heavyweight title, then perhaps the fight happens sometime in mid to late 2021.

“I’m already the A-side,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’m the guy that’s actually active, I’m the guy that’s actually fighting.”

Israel Adesanya is set to fight Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title in early 2021, with many believing it will take place in March. If Adesanya can get his hand raised, he would become a champ-champ and be one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest in the sport.

Adesanya is currently 20-0 as a pro and has two title defenses against Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero. He won the belt last October with a second-round TKO win over Robert Whittaker. “The Last Stylebender” also holds notable wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, and Anderson Silva.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, vacated the light heavyweight title earlier this year and has hinted at a move to heavyweight. However, he did have contract negotiations with the UFC and has not fought since February of this year where he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision.