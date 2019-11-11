Israel Adesanya Claims UFC Doesn’t Feel Yoel Romero Bout Would Sell

Israel Adesanya says that the UFC isn’t convinced that a title defense against Yoel Romero would do well financially.

Adesanya and Romero have expressed interest in facing one another. UFC president Dana White has said that Romero must win his next bout if he’s expected to get a title shot. Romero claimed that Adesanya is the one who backed down.

Adesanya Claims UFC Doubts Romero Fight Would Sell

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Adesanya fired back at claims made by Romero and said that the UFC doesn’t feel this middleweight title bout would sell (via BJPenn.com).

“Man, I already called the guy out. They all say (I backed out). I already said it on JRE (Joe Rogan Experience). I’ve never ever backed out from anyone, I’ve never backed down, I never will,” Adesanya said.

“He’s f*cking getting told by his manager (that I won’t fight him). Yeah, I’ve called the guy out, I’ve said I want to fight him. The UFC don’t think that’s going to sell, but f*ck records, I just want to fight. I want Yoel, but if we can’t make that happen we have some ideas.”

Romero is on a two-fight skid. He’s dropped decisions against Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa. Adesanya is undefeated as a mixed martial artist and became the undisputed UFC middleweight champion last month when he stopped Whittaker.