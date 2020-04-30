Israel Adesanya Compares Jon Jones To ‘Catholic School Girl’

Israel Adesanya continues to pour on the insults aimed at Jon Jones.

Adesanya and Jones have been at each other’s throats for the past year. Jones didn’t take too kindly to Adesanya saying he wanted to hunt him down after defeating Anderson Silva back in Feb. 2019. Since that time, the two have hurled digs at one another.

Adesanya Makes Quite The Comparison Involving Jones

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Adesanya said that Jones likes to pretend he’s a man of faith.

“I’ll make my own mistakes,” Adesanya said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I’ve already made my own mistakes in this game, even in the UFC. I’m just smart about how I make mistakes. He’s not. That’s why he’s an idiot. I’m not going to say I’m perfect. I never have. I’m not going to pretend I’m holier than thou like he does.

“Jon Jones is a Catholic school girl. Those Catholic school girls were suppressed all of their life and then once they get some freedom and they’re away from the church, they become whores. Jon’s a whore.”

Adesanya and Jones aren’t likely to share the Octagon anytime soon. “The Last Stylebender” is expected to put his UFC middleweight gold on the line against Paulo Costa next. As for Jones, he’s likely to have his next light heavyweight title defense against either Dominick Reyes in an immediate rematch or Jan Blachowicz.

Jones has also hinted at making a move to heavyweight. “Bones” has said that if the UFC is willing to open up the checkbook, he is all in. He’s also criticized Adesanya for saying he wanted to wait to fight him in 2021. Jones claims that Adesanya doesn’t feel confident enough to face him now.

With the war of words ongoing, when do you expect Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones to collide?