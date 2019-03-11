Israel Adesanya Says Conor McGregor’s Love For Fighting Inspired Him

Israel Adesanya is hoping to emerge as a star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he admits taking inspiration from the most popular fighter in mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor may have suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the “Notorious” one certainly hasn’t lost much steam. McGregor has been touring around the world to promote his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey. McGregor is eligible to compete again next month as his suspension will be completed.

Israel Adesanya Praises Conor McGregor

Adesanya appeared on “The MMA Hour” and he had some praise for McGregor. He explained how the former two-division champion inspired him (via BJPenn.com):

“A guy like Conor McGregor, one thing I really appreciated when he first got in the game and one thing that really inspired me was his love for fighting. Eventually, I don’t know, it kind of became not just about fighting and more about the money and selling numbers and breaking records and pay-per-view and all that kind of stuff. But, one thing — and I don’t know the guy that well — I can say from what I see lately, from the way he’s posting his training [videos], he’s getting back into that same mindset.”

Adesanya is set to collide with Kelvin Gastelum on April 13. The two will do battle for the interim UFC middleweight title. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 236 inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Headlining the card will be an interim lightweight title clash between featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.