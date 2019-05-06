Israel Adesanya Continues To Poke At Yoel Romero

The UFC’s middleweight division is one of the most talent-stacked in the promotion. There are several great potential match-ups the weight class has to offer. One of them being interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya versus veteran title challenger Yoel Romero.

Both men have been exchanging words on social media as of late. Recently, “Stylebender” continued the back-and-forth, saying the following:

🤔…all this nigga can say is "I am Groot!" 😂😂😂 #iluhjutoo https://t.co/sGBftgtfsI — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 5, 2019

Adesanya is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. In his last outing, he bested Kelvin Gastelum for the interim 185-pound championship. This sets up an eventual unification bout between Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. However, once that fight has passed, Romero awaits.

There’s a strong possibility “The Soldier Of God” faces the loser of Whittaker versus Adesanya. If things don’t go Adesanya’s way against “Bobby Knuckles,” perhaps he’ll settle his differences with Romero next. The 42-year-old was previously on an eight-fight win streak.

However, Whittaker edged him out in an interim title bout in 2017. He bounced back with a knockout victory over Luke Rockhold in February of last year. The following June, Romero again fell to Whittaker, this time via split decision. There have been several attempts to get Romero back into the Octagon, all of which have fallen through. It will be interesting to see who the Cuban powerhouse returns against next.

What do you think about a potential match-up between Adesanya and Romero down the road?