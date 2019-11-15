Israel Adesanya: Demetrious Johnson Is Best Fighter In The World

Israel Adesanya has given massive praise to Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson has been recognized by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in all of mixed martial arts and even combat sports in general. Even with his split decision loss to Henry Cejudo back in Aug. 2018, many still feel “Mighty Mouse” is as elite as they come.

Adesanya Says Johnson Is The Best In MMA Today

UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya, appeared on HOT 97’s Ebro In The Morning. When asked who he thinks the best fighter in the world is right now, “The Last Stylebender” chose Johnson (via The Body Lock).

“The best fighter in the world right now? Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson,” Adesanya said. “Unfortunately, he’s not in the UFC anymore but I don’t think he has anything to prove in the UFC.”

Adesanya went on to say that “Mighty Mouse” makes things look effortless in the flyweight division.

“The guy, the way he operates at that weight class. He’s just so… [snaps fingers],” Adesanya added. “It’s just different. Some of the shit he did, like when he caught the guy with a suplex flying armbar. That was nuts. Who does that?”

Johnson is currently a member of the ONE Championship roster. He has gone 3-0 under the ONE banner. He recently captured the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix title. He’s hoping to take the flyweight world championship from Adriano Moraes in the near future.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? Is Demetrious Johnson the best fighter today in your eyes?