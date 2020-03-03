Israel Adesanya Denies Staph Infection Rumors Ahead Of UFC 248

Israel Adesanya has put rumors to rest ahead of his first UFC title defense.

This Saturday night (March 7), Adesanya will clash with Yoel Romero. The middleweight title bout is set to headline UFC 248 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The initial plan was for Adesanya to share the Octagon with Paulo Costa but “Borrachinha” had to undergo surgery.

Israel Adesanya Speaks On Rumors Of Staph Infection

Fight fans grew nervous when watching an interview Combat TV did with Adesanya just ahead of UFC 248. Speculation ran rampant of Adesanya possibly having a staph infection.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Adesanya shut down those rumors (h/t BJPenn.com).

“It’s just a little something, a little scrape of myself,” Israel Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “That s**t happens, but whatever. A little something. I’ve never had staph. I never will,” he said. “I’ve had malaria damn near eight times. I don’t know what else I’ve had. Like you think staph’s going to f**k with me?”

Adesanya will obviously hope to be as close to 100 percent as possible going up against someone as dangerous as Romero. While “The Soldier of God” has dropped two in a row, he’s still a threat to anyone at 185 pounds with his power.

If Adesanya can get past Romero, it’ll likely set up a showdown with Costa. Adesanya and Costa have a beef brewing with “The Last Stylebender” calling Costa an “overly inflated balloon animal.” Costa has had his share of nasty digs as well. It’ll all be for nothing, at least in the immediate future, if Adesanya can’t get by Romero.

