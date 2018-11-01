Israel Adesanya Says Derek Brunson Won’t Survive Past Round Two At UFC 230

Israel Adesanya doesn’t see Derek Brunson going the distance with him.

Adesanya and Brunson are set to collide this Saturday night (Nov. 3). The action will be held inside the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will get the main card of UFC 230 started. Both men have had some bad blood going into the match-up, exchanging barbs in the buildup. Brunson says Adesanya is coming for his spot and he won’t allow “The Last Stylebender” to take it.

Israel Adesanya Senses A Finishing Victory

Speaking to UFC.com, Adesanya said he doesn’t believe Brunson has what it takes to last long against him. In fact, the undefeated middleweight sees his opponent struggling to even make it out of the opening frame:

“If I put the math together, he’s definitely not getting out of the second round. But probably not the first round because of his chin and because of my striking; it’s just different. Expect the unexpected. I always show up and show out; that’s just me.”

Adesanya is coming off perhaps the most complete performance of his professional mixed martial arts career. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Brad Tavares. Meanwhile, Brunson is hoping to rebound from his first-round knockout loss to Jacare Souza back in January.

Going into UFC 230, Adesanya is the ninth ranked UFC middleweight, while Brunson sits at the sixth position. A win for Adesanya almost guarantees that he’ll meet a top five 185-pounder next.

Can Israel Adesanya pass the test that is Derek Brunson?