Israel Adesanya Draws Criticism From Fellow Middleweights

In the main event of UFC 234, Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva took part in a display of poetry in motion, an entertaining clash of high-level strikers. The bout was met with high praise from many fans and media members alike, but some members of the middleweight division came away from their viewing experience with different takeaways, and none of them kind to the main event’s victor Israel Adesanya.

One critic was former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who believed that although victorious in the main event, Israel Adesanya is not quite worthy of the hype he is receiving:

“Adesanya is a tad bit overrated,” Weidman tweeted to his followers. Chris Weidman has experience facing Anderson Silva as well, and Weidman turned out more impressive performances according to the official outcomes, with one KO and one TKO. Some accredit the KO to a case of Silva’s arrogance and showboating and the second victory being attributable to a freak occurrence, where Anderson Silva broke his leg following a checked kick. Whether or not Weidman was using himself as a benchmark for Adesanya’s performance is unclear, but even though Adesanya has yet to lose in the UFC and boasts a flawless 16-0 record, it is clear that the former middleweight champion was unimpressed.

Another ranked middleweight had some thoughts regarding Adesanya’s performance, that being none other than the man currently ranked one spot beneath Adesanya (#6) in the official UFC Rankings, #7 ranked Paulo Costa:

“This scrawny clown @styleblender would not survive for 2 rounds with me. He does not convince me definitely! My focus is total on Romero in April,” Costa tweeted.

Fortunately for Adesanya, although a pair of his peers were not impressed with his performance, the boss himself, Dana White was, so much so that he granted the contest Fight of the Night honors and believes that Adesanya has all the makings of a future superstar.

