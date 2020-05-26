Israel Adesanya Eager To Fight ‘Juiced Up Monkey’ Paulo Costa Later This Year

Israel Adesanya is looking forward to sharing the Octagon with Paulo Costa later this year.

Adesanya was expected to battle Costa in March but the Brazilian got hurt and had to pull out of the scrap. “The Last Stylebender” then fought Yoel Romero at UFC 248 where he won a lackluster decision.

Now, following the win over Romero, Adesanya is hoping to get the chance to fight Costa.

“This is picture-perfect,” Adesanya said to MMAFighting. “That’s why I love it. The way he looks, this juiced up monkey, evil Drago looking motherf*cker. There’s a skinny boy coming in there to whoop his ass, and when he whoops his ass, the sh*t I’m going to do to him afterwards. Oh my god.

“All the sh*t he said leading up to this fight, he’s going to pay for it. He’s going to hear after the fight. Guarantee you.”

Both Adesanya and Costa have never lost in their professional careers and the Brazilian likes to be the aggressor in his fights. So, the middleweight champion knows it will be an exciting fight.

“He’s going to be a guy that’s going to press forward but he’s going to feel me from the get go,” Adesanya said. “He’s going to feel me like no one else in the UFC has felt me yet. I think the only guy that maybe pressed me a little bit other than Kelvin [Gastelum] was the Italian [Marvin Vettori]. They’re both juiced monkeys anyway.

“But I look forward to this test. I know he’s a way better version than that and he’s not a southpaw. He’s perfect. He’s orthodox. I’m kind of getting used to fighting southpaws these days. It’s just something I do so I’m looking forward to fighting a pure orthodox fighter that just does the sh*t I’ve seen a f*cking million times.”

For now, Israel Adesanya will continue to train and wait for the contract to be sent to fight Paulo Costa sometime later this year and perhaps on Fight Island.