Israel Adesanya Embraces Heel Role Ahead of UFC 243

Earlier today the venue for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker was announced, and Australia will be buzzing when two of Oceania’s own take center stage. But both Adesanya and Whittaker seem to be in agreement on who the fan favorite will be when the two lock horns at the Marvel Stadium come October 6 and even during the build-up of the fight, and Adesanya for one is gladly embracing the heel role:

UFC 234 Hecklers

“Put it this way, even if you look at 234 when I beat Silva, I’m just talking on the mic, the crowd starts booing. I told them to shut the f**k up and shove it where the sun don’t shine,” Adesanya said in an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show. I’m not trying to be liked. I’m not looking for fans.”

Adesanya Not Here for Your Approval

“And (Whittaker) said something as well. Another thing he said in the past was, ‘I care that people like him more than me.’ I could give two sh**s. I don’t give a f**k. I said it before, these people don’t give a f**k about you when it comes to group mentality,” Adesanya said. “One on one that’s different when people meet me and they get to experience a little bit of me that I allow. But when they see me walking out to the cage, I never stick my hand out and try to shake fans or whatever. I’m just there to do my job. I could give two s***s if they like me or not.

“And yeah, I know, I know people want me to lose this fight. I’m still all hype, right? I got this far six fights in…this fast, but still all hype.

“So yeah, I’m the heel in this one. He’s the good guy.”



