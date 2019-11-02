Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Wants To Fight Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya doesn’t care about Yoel Romero’s two-fight skid, he wants a piece of “The Soldier of God.”

It appeared to be a lock that Adesanya’s first UFC middleweight title defense would be against Paulo Costa. UFC president Dana White revealed that Costa underwent surgery, so the promotion is now looking at a new opponent for “The Last Stylebender.” Romero didn’t hesitate to throw his name in the hat.

“Hey Israel? Why you say, ‘I see you soon, boi?’ No, no, no. You don’t need to say something like this. Give me the f*cking date. Give me the f*cking date. Tell Dana White the f*cking date. Alright? That’s it.”

Israel Adesanya Wants Title Defense Against Yoel Romero

Adesanya appeared on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation and spoke to Luke Thomas. During the interview, the UFC middleweight king said he’s aware of Romero’s challenge and explained why he wants to fight “The Soldier of God.”

“I was just laughing. I mean the fight’s already set and done. No one asked for Yoel and I said, ‘I wanna fight the baddest motherf*ckers out there.’ So, called him out. Even though he’s on a two-fight losing streak, he’s lost three of his last four. But for the stock, not good for business but I’m a charitable guy. And I think he’s a beast regardless of records. F*ck records, he’s a bad motherf*cker.”

Part of what drives Adesanya are the naysayers. He believes that fans are once again jumping on the bandwagon of his potential opponent.

“All the casuals keep thinking this is the guy. They said, ‘Kelvin, this is the guy that’s gonna f*ck him up. This is the guy.’ My ass never hit the ground once in that fight. And then, ‘oh Robert. Nah, Robert’s coming off a fresh layoff. This is the guy he’s gonna starch him.’ And then I did what I did. And now the next, ‘oh Paulo Costa. Borrachinha. He’s the guy.’ And then I don’t know. He’s got his bicep injured, something.”

