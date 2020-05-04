Israel Adesanya Explains Why He’d Have Success Against ‘Washed Up’ Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya believes he’d have a ton of success against Jon Jones if they end up fighting.

Adesanya and Jones have been going at one another in interviews for months now and a fight seems destined to happen. Although the middleweight champion says it won’t happen until 2021 and when it does happen he explained to BJPENN.COM Radio why he’d beat Jones.

“I already told them and Dominick showed them,” Adesanya said to BJPENN. “I told you [Jones] is washed up. His best years are behind him. He has trouble with tall, lanky guys who know how to strike. And me and Dominick, our striking is on different levels.”

Entering the fight, many believe Jones’ path to victory would be on the ground. Yet, Adesanya says he welcomes that and would plan to take down the light heavyweight champion.

“When he sees me and he thinks, ‘I’m going to shoot on him,’ he’s going to find out something about my ground game,” Adesanya said. “I look forward to it.”

In the end, Israel Adesanya remains committed to defending his middleweight title. His next defense should come against Paulo Costa, but says the Jones fight will happen even if “Bones” is the champ or not.

“I’m just focused on 185,” he said. “I’m just focused on what I’m doing.”