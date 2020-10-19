Monday, October 19, 2020

Israel Adesanya Gets Specific On When Jon Jones Fight Will Happen

By Clyde Aidoo
Israel Adesanya
Image Credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has now gotten more specific on when in 2021 he would like to fight Jon Jones.

It is now quite public that Israel Adesanya and former light heavyweight king Jon Jones have no love lost for one another, with the two being involved in a constant war of words in interviews and on social media. But according to Adesanya, every avalanche of venom unleashed towards Jones is initiated by the media, not with any special attention being issued to Jones. 

The only thing that ultimately matters is if or when the two finally fight. Both fighters have expressed an interest in fighting. Jones has made it clear that he wants to fight ASAP while Adesanya has been consistent that the fight will happen in 2021. In a recent interview, Adesanya has now narrowed down the week that he would like the fight to take place:

“I only ever talk about him when I’m asked about him – I never bring him up in interviews,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting. “You just asked me about him, so I’m talking about him now.

“I’ve said it already – International Fight Week 2021,” Adesanya revealed. “He’s still trying to make it happen ASAP. His teammate just said, [Holly Holm] said something about writing her own story and never letting anyone write her story for her. Ditto. I’ve written my own story this far. I’m not going to let anyone force my hand.”

A fight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones on International Fight Week is sure to produce massive numbers for the UFC, particularly if both men are to remain without a single non-disqualification defeat between them. If that date materializes for this superfight, the fight will be here and the social media barbs will be gone before you know it.

Do you think we will really see Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones on International Fight Week 2021?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Israel Adesanya Gets Specific On When Jon Jones Fight Will Happen

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has now gotten more specific on when in 2021 he would like to fight Jon Jones.
Read more
UFC

Jessica Andrade Ready to Fight Shevchenko or In Any Division

With one round and one stoppage victory under her belt at flyweight, Jessica Andrade is now prepared to face the biggest challenge...
Read more
UFC

Coach Kavanagh Hints at McGregor/Poirier At Welterweight

Based on recent comments from McGregor head coach John Kavanagh, you can expect the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight to happen...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega Has Not Forgotten Holloway Loss: “We Will Meet Again”

While everyone has begun to look ahead to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega following Ortega's sensational victory over The Korean Zombie on...
Read more
UFC

The Korean Zombie Embarassed After UFC on ESPN+ 38 Loss

The Korean Zombie is feeling the aftereffects of his one-sided defeat at the hands of Brian Ortega at UFC on ESPN+ 38. 
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Debut Postponed

The world is going to have to wait a few more months before seeing how Paige VanZant fares in her Bare Knuckle...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Plan To Allow Fans In Arena Not Approved

The fanless era of the UFC will continue for the time being, as UFC 254 will not have fans in attendance this...
Read more
UFC

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood Set for UFC 257

A flyweight bout between two top-10 flyweight contenders is set for UFC 257 when Jessia Eye faces Joanne Calderwood.
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Bonuses: Jessica Andrade Gets Performance Check, FOTN Honors

The UFC on ESPN+ 38 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Flash Forum on Yas Island,...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung At UFC on ESPN+ 38

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung brought bad blood into their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Highlights: Brian Ortega Outstrikes Chan Sung Jung

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung was the bad blood fight that fans were expecting.  The two fighters met...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Highlights: Jessica Andrade Stops Katlyn Chookagian With Body Shots

Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian was just as advertised.  The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube