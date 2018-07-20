Israel Adesanya Interested in Bout With Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya isn’t opposed to fighting one of his idols.

News recently broke that Anderson Silva will be cleared to compete in October. Silva was suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after proving he was the victim of contaminated substances. This has left many wondering who Silva will face upon his return.

Many have compared Adesanya’s fighting style to that of “The Spider’s.” Their styles are so similar that many are calling for the two to do battle. Adesanya likes that idea.

“The Last Stylebender” took to Instagram to talk about the potential match-up:

“You guys want this fight instead?!

Yo for real…no bullsh*t, if not for @spiderandersonsilva I wouldn’t have looked at fighting from a different perspective. I was under the impression you gotta look like Paula to be a fighter. ‘The Spider’ been f*cking up muscled up beefcakes since ages ago as a lean aerodynamic man. He is still the g.o.a.t imo… With that being said…I want #alldashmoke. Just cuz I’m a fan don’t mean you can’t catch these hands…and feet. So yes I am down…will do it for the culture of fighting!”

Adesanya was last seen in action earlier this month. He turned in a one-sided thrashing over Brad Tavares. Adesanya showcased much improved grappling and fight IQ.



Would you like to see Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva?