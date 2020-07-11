Israel Adesanya & Jorge Masvidal Are Cover Athletes For EA Sports UFC 4

The countdown to EA Sports UFC 4 has begun and the cover athletes have been revealed.

In a press release sent just hours before UFC 251 on July 11, the folks at EA Sports have revealed that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal will serve as the cover athletes. Masvidal is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship to close out UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Check out Masvidal and Adesanya on the cover of EA Sports UFC 4.

On Fight Island and on the cover 💪 Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya are your #UFC4 Cover Athletes 🔥🔥🔥@GamebredFighter @stylebender pic.twitter.com/YHg81EMUax — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 11, 2020

Here’s how the cover looks for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

EA Sports also released a trailer for its fourth UFC game. Peep it below.

Shape your Legend with #UFC4 available worldwide August 14th 🔥

Pre-order 👉 https://t.co/KaIOcZOP5r pic.twitter.com/7fTtNSWV3T — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 11, 2020

As mentioned in the reveal trailer, EA Sports UFC 4 will be releasing on Aug. 14. If you pre-order the game, you’ll have access to heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as playable characters. Those asking about a potential release on the next generation systems, PS5 and Xbox Series X, will be pleased to know that the Xbox One version will be playable on the Series X system without having to shell out more money for a new version. If Sony’s backwards compatibility allows for it, the same can be said about playing the PS4 version on PS5.

Here’s what Adesanya had to say in the press release about gracing the cover of EA Sports UFC 4.

“I am the face of the new wave of UFC fighters, so it feels right to represent the sport on this new generation UFC game. I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself.”

Masvidal added by explaining why he’s excited for the release of the game.

“MMA is more than about the belt. It’s about who you are as a person and the determination that drives a fighter to go from unknown to selling out arenas all over the world. I grew up backyard fighting so it’s exciting for me to see that style of fighting come to UFC 4 where players can bring out their Gamebred mentality.”