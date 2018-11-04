Israel Adesanya Makes Case for Title Shot

After boosting his 2018 record to 4-0 with a stellar first round TKO of #9-ranked Derek Brunson to kick off the UFC 230 main event, Israel Adesanya put the middleweight division on notice, and the MMA world instantly became abuzz with wonderment of the Style Bender and what the future may hold for the new sensation. At the UFC 230 Post-Fight Press Conference, Adesanya decided to chime in on what he believes should be next for him, and it isn’t a slow and steady rise to the top. Adesanya has been praised not only for his fighting ability, highlighted by his sensational and accurate striking, but he has also been praised for his gift of gab, which Adesanya used to present his case for a world title for reporters and the world to hear:

“Chris Weidman was the only guy I felt if he won, even in lackluster fashion, but if he won in spectacular fashion, he would be the guy next in line,” Adesanya began. “That’s who I felt. But now that that didn’t happen, you have Jacare, who has lot to both Kelvin and Robert, you know? Who wants to see that again? C’mon. No one wants to see that again.

“So you got who else? Now Jared, he did well tonight. I didn’t really see the fight. So I wasn’t sure if it was a back and forth or if it was an ass whopping, but I know he did well tonight in the third round, but I got mine done in the first round. So yeah, I leap-frogged that.

“And then, you have Yoel…didn’t make it, unreliable. And also, he missed weight. Yoel doesn’t make weight all the time, so that’s unreliable.

“Rockhold, he makes weight, but same thing…pulls out, unreliable, pull-out game strong.

“We need something fresh.”

Do you agree that Israel Adesanya should be next in line for a middleweight title shot?