Israel Adesanya: No One Really Cares About Jon Jones’ Fights

Israel Adesanya believes fight fans don’t care about Jon Jones’ fights.

Adesanya is emerging as a star in the UFC. Having captured middleweight gold last month after stopping Robert Whittaker, many believe the sky’s the limit for “The Last Stylebender.” Adesanya and UFC light heavyweight champion Jones have had beef brewing and a clash between the two could be inevitable.

Adesanya Says Fans Don’t Care About Jones’ Fights

Adesanya made an appearance on Joe Rogan’s JRE podcast. During his appearance, Adesanya said he senses jealousy in Jones over his rising popularity (via BJPenn.com).

“Let it be known he started it. He started it. I think it is because I’m the freshman. I’m the guy he wishes he was,” Adesanya said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “He is a fan, trust me, he is a fan. He is my biggest fan. I think he sees himself like I could have been that cool if I didn’t fuck all this up. He sees me the new freshman getting all the shine and getting all the hype.”

Adesanya went on to say that Jones is failing to create a buzz ahead of his fights.

“… No one really cares about his fights,” Israel Adesanya said.

Jones’ next title defense is unknown. “Bones” recently claimed that he’s just a few weeks away from his next fight. Jones has said that he’d rather fight Dominick Reyes than Corey Anderson.

As for Adesanya, he’s been calling for a bout with Yoel Romero. While Romero is on a two-fight skid, “The Last Stylebender” isn’t concerned about records.