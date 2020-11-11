Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Israel Adesanya Not Committed To Fighting At Light Heavyweight After Jan Blachowicz Bout

By Cole Shelton
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya believes he is a natural middleweight.

In early 2021, Adesanya will be moving up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. If “The Last Stylebender” wins, many expect him to stay at 205lbs and make the Jon Jones fight happen. However, Adesanya, he doesn’t expect to be a light heavyweight long-term.

“(Middleweight is) my perfect fighting weight. It is fun and games in the way that I make it look easy, but it’s work. It’s a challenge. it’s what drives you. I like doing things that many people would run away from. People run away from a fight, while I run toward it,” Adesanya said to MMAJunkie.

Despite Adesanya saying he is a natural middleweight, he has even talked about going up to heavyweight.

Although many fighters, including Adesanya, say he is skinny, he is very tall and his frame could fit into light heavyweight. But, at 185lbs, he has proven he is one of the best ever in the weight class and wants to reign over it for years to come.

Israel Adesanya is coming off a second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa to defend his middleweight title for the second time after beating Yoel Romero.

