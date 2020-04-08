Israel Adesanya On Jon Jones’ Legal Woes: ‘He’s Throwing It All Away’

Israel Adesanya believes Jon Jones is frittering away his glory.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. “Bones” has been considered the most dominant MMA fighter for years now. He is a two-time UFC 205-pound king and his lone defeat was a controversial DQ back in 2009. Along the way, however, he has run into legal trouble. It’s caused many to share the belief that Jones is his own worst enemy.

Adesanya Says Jones Is ‘Throwing It All Away’

Adesanya is well aware of Jones’ DWI case and the plea deal that will see him avoid jail time. “The Last Stylebender” told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he doesn’t want to go too far in bashing Jones for his personal demons (via MMAFighting.com).

“He’s a young black man at the top of his game and he’s throwing it all away,” Adesanya said. “A lot of what DC said, same thing. Like, I felt bad for him when I watched the body cam footage as well. At the end, when he was just sobbing, I felt bad for him. Because I can imagine myself in that position. And I even bet you in the back of the squad car, he’s thinking, ‘F*ck, Israel’s gonna have a lot of material with this one.’ I bet you. I swear to God. But, like I said, a lot of it’s never going to see the light of day because it’s funny for me but at the same time I feel sad to see a young, black, skinny [expletive] who wishes he had the career at the beginning like I am right now, and he’s just throwing it all away. So I’ve taken lessons from watching a guy like him pave the way, if you will, and I won’t repeat the same mistakes. I’ll make my own. Sex tape dropping 2020! Get ready.”

Adesanya and Jones are far from chummy. The UFC middleweight champion has taken aim and “Bones” and vice versa. While Adesanya is eyeing a bout with Jones in 2021, “Bones” believes Adesanya is afraid to face him now and will never be ready.