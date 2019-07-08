Israel Adesanya On Jon Jones’ UFC 239 Performance: He’s Getting Old

Israel Adesanya was in attendance for UFC 239 and Jon Jones did not impress him.

This past Saturday night (July 6), Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos. For the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Jones had a split decision verdict read after his fight. “Bones” was declared the winner, but questions are looming about the pound-for-pound king’s vulnerability.

Adesanya Sees Jones’ Star Fading

“The Last Stylebender” appeared on today’s (July 8) edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. Adesanya said that Jones didn’t impress him:

“When you see someone fight live, something happens with the filter of the TV. Either makes me shorter or whatever. But when you see someone fight live, they look faster or they look slower. And homeboy, that’s just not it. He didn’t have it. Yeah my first time ever seeing him in real life. That’s not it. He was fighting a former welterweight and his last fight was against a former middleweight. Again, meh. And he keeps having the same excuses. Meh, meh.



“There’s nothing to write home about. Jon Jones, one thing is he’s been in this game a long time. He’s been in the UFC a long time. He’s getting old. I’m fresh, I’ve only been here just over a year. I’m the new kid, the new dog in the yard. I’m a sophomore, freshman. He’s the senior and that’s why he’s a little bit jealous.”

Adesanya is scheduled to be in a title unification bout. He is the interim middleweight title holder and he’ll be going up against champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on Oct. 5. A location for the event has not been announced.