Israel Adesanya On Jon Jones’ UFC 247 Performance: ‘He’s Washed Up’

Israel Adesanya is not impressed by Jon Jones’ UFC 247 performance.

Adesanya vs. Jones is a matchup that many feel could be inevitable. Adesanya is the UFC middleweight champion, while Jones is in his second reign as the light heavyweight title holder. The two have been trading barbs for almost a full year now.

Jones is coming off a successful title defense this past Saturday night (Feb. 8). He defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 247. Many fans and media members scored the fight for Reyes.

Sporting News caught up with Adesanya to get his take on Jones’ performance.

“He’s washed up. He’s done,” Adesanya continued. “His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He wasn’t doing s—. He was winning the rounds, but it wasn’t really doing s—. He was trying, but there’s levels to this.”

Adesanya is preparing for his own title defense. “The Last Stylebender” will put his UFC middleweight gold on the line against Yoel Romero on March 7. The title bout is scheduled to headline UFC 248 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’ll be the first title defense in Adesanya’s reign. UFC president Dana White has laid out the roadmap to a potential super fight between Adesanya and Jones. White has said that he’d like to see Adesanya make title defenses against the likes of Romero and Paulo Costa before he moves up to fight “Bones.”

As for Jones’ next move, White won’t make a decision until the light heavyweight champion recuperates after enduring five hard-fought rounds with Reyes. The UFC boss hasn’t ruled out an immediate rematch. Jones could also be in attendance for UFC Rio Rancho on Feb. 15, which is headlined by Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz II. The winner of that fight could make a case for the next title opportunity.

Do you think Jon Jones is “washed up” as Israel Adesanya put it?