Israel Adesanya on Paulo Costa: ‘I Want To Make Him My B*tch’

Israel Adesanya now has his sights fully set on Paulo Costa.

Last night (Oct. 5), Adesanya silenced his doubters. He took on Robert Whittaker for the undisputed UFC middleweight championship. After dropping Whittaker at the end of the opening frame, Adesanya made good on the followup, stopping “The Reaper” in the second stanza.

Adesanya Turns Attention To Costa

After his UFC 243 victory, Adesanya poked fun as Costa and called him an “overly inflated balloon animal.” Costa, who was in attendance, attempting to get inside the Octagon but was stopped by security. Speaking to reporters during the UFC 243 post-fight press conference, Adesanya said he’s ready to take out Costa (via Bloody Elbow).

“He’s my b-tch,” Adesanya said at the post-fight press conference. “I want to make him my b-tch.”

When breaking down Costa’s fighting style, “The Last Stylebender” said the Brazilian doesn’t know how to put everything together.

“Basic is what my sh-t is built on — foundation,” Adesanya said. “I just know how to work off my basics; he doesn’t. Everyone he fights is a punching bag that’s just waiting there to get hit. I can’t wait till I fight him.”

Adesanya and Costa have been trading barbs as of late. Costa has said he’s ready to get the first “kill” on his record against Adesanya.”The Last Stylebender” has implied that Costa is on performance enhancing drugs.