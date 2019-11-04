Israel Adesanya On Yoel Romero: ‘If You’re Not Cheating, You’re Not Trying’

Israel Adesanya believes Yoel Romero channels his inner Eddie Guerrero.

Adesanya captured the undisputed UFC middleweight championship last month. He stopped Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO. While Paulo Costa was thought of to be next in line for Adesanya’s gold, “Borrachinha” is sidelined due to surgery. Adesanya now wants a piece of Romero.

Adesanya Pokes Fun At Romero’s ‘Interesting Tactics’

MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin spoke to Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” brought up Romero’s stool incident during his bout with Tim Kennedy back in Sept. 2014.

“I think his skill set as a wrestler [makes him dangerous],” Adesanya said about Romero. “Also, he’s got some interesting tactics — stoolgate, never make weight, pulling out — he has his ways. As Eddie Guerrero says ‘if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying’ and he has wisdom for trying.”

Romero first issued the challenge to Adesanya. The UFC middleweight king said he didn’t hesitate to accept.

“I said hold my beer, let me show you how it’s done,” Adesanya said about challenging Romeo next. “I took care of Robert and people said Romero couldn’t finish him, how are you going to finish him? I did it in two [rounds]. I did it twice — in the first and the second round.”

Adesanya vs. Romero isn’t official, but UFC president Dana White has said the fight intrigues him.