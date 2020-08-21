Friday, August 21, 2020

Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa Get Heated In Interview Ahead Of UFC 253 (Video)

By Jon Fuentes
Israel Adesanya & Paulo Costa
Israel Adesanya & Paulo Costa

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will headline UFC 253 on pay-per-view (PPV) in one of the most highly-anticipated title fights of the year.

Adesanya and Costa have built up a rivalry with one another over the past several months that is sure to culminate into an explosive contest when they finally meet inside the Octagon. They’ll get that opportunity on September 26 with the ultimate prize at 185 pounds on the line. Both men are undefeated in their mixed martial arts (MMA) careers and are proven finishers.

“Stylebender” has established himself as one of the most diverse and skilled strikers in the UFC at any weight class, while Costa’s pressure mixed with his ridiculous knockout power makes him extremely dangerous. Ahead of their matchup next month, both competitors took part in a side-by-side interview for ESPN, and things got heated. During the interview, Costa taunted Adesanya for his performance against Yoel Romero in March, saying he ran away the entire fight.

“I really think he has good skills,” Costa said (via MMA Fighting). “His best skill is running away, avoiding the fight. He’s very good on that. Very good when he wants to do that. I try to ask him why he just stood when he faced Romero. The only thing more disturbing than his hair was his fight against Romero.”

Adesanya fired back by discrediting Costa’s victories inside the Octagon, suggesting he has only really beat two competitors of significance in his UFC run.

“The only people he ever beat that are worthy of anything are two guys that are ranked, Uriah Hall and Romero,” Adesanya said. “Who else has he beat that’s ranked? I can list you four guys that I have. You have to understand there’s levels to this.

“Like I said, he’s dumb, but that’s what makes him dangerous as well because he’s not scared to walk forward and just throw. And he’s strong. But the same thing happens when they step in the cage with me. When they see me and they feel me, they say, “Oh my God, he’s a long stronger than I thought. Oh my Lord, he’s a lot bigger than I thought.”

“Everybody says the same thing when they’re trying to face me, so this was nothing different. The frame rate will be a lot different in this fight.”

You can check out the heated exchange between both men in its entirety in the video player below:

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Jon Jones Officially Declares UFC Heavyweight Status

Jon Jones has officially announced his entrance into the UFC’s heavyweight division. After being the most dominant champion in...
Read more
MMA

UFC Rankings Report (8/20/20): Major Shakeups At Heavyweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 252! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound:...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Fires Back At Those Who Say He’s Ducking Reyes, Blachowicz

Jon Jones has announced that he is moving up to heavyweight after several years of dominating the UFC's light heavyweight division.
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley: Marlon Vera Got ‘Lucky,’ Isn’t That Good

Sean O'Malley suffered the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career over the weekend. O'Malley took...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Johnson Explains Decision Behind UFC Return

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is all geared up to make his return to the UFC after three years away. Johnson...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr Happy With New Terms For November Date with Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr was not happy about the new November date with Mike Tyson. The two heavyweights were originally scheduled to face...
Read more
UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Squashes Retirement Rumors

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn't going anywhere. She loves fighting too much. Jedrzejczyk has suffered several losses in the past few...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov Live Results

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxZVq8jMWrA We are all set for Bellator 244. The card will take place tonight...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Calls Aleksandar Rakic Dangerous ‘One-Trick Pony’

Anthony Smith thinks his opponent this weekend, Aleksandar Rakic, is a one-trick pony, but realizes it's a dangerous trick.
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Fires Back At Ben Askren For Recent Criticism

Ben Askren had some harsh criticism for Sean O'Malley after his injury and loss at UFC 252 this past weekend, and "Sugar"...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa Get Heated In Interview Ahead Of UFC 253 (Video)

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will headline UFC 253 on pay-per-view (PPV) in one of the most highly-anticipated title...
Read more
MMA

Ryan Hall Out of UFC Fight Night 175 Bout Against Ricardo Lamas

Fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see Ryan Hall compete in the Octagon again.
Read more
Interviews

Chito Vera: Sean O’Malley Was “Out Cold For A Little Bit” At UFC 252

Marlon 'Chito' Vera picked up the biggest win of his career last Saturday at UFC 252 and believes opponent Sean O'Malley went...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN 15 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, Two Cancellations

UPDATE: The weigh-ins are complete! The main event and co-main event are locked in, but there were two fight cancellations.
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Reportedly Does Roughly 500k Pay-Per-View Buys

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated that UFC 252 was estimated to have drawn 900,000 buys. This is an error...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Believes Bellator Has Best Light Heavyweight Division In The World

Scott Coker believes Bellator's 205-pound division is better than any other promotion in the world. With Jon Jones vacating...
Read more
MMA

UFC Rankings Report (8/20/20): Major Shakeups At Heavyweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 252! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound:...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube