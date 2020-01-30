Israel Adesanya Plans To ‘Make It Look Easy’ Against Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya believes he can style on Yoel Romero.

On March 7, Adesanya will put his UFC middleweight gold on the line against Romero. The 185-pound title bout is set to headline UFC 248 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be Adesanya’s first title defense and obviously, he hopes to make it a successful one.

Adesanya Wants To Make It Look Easy Against Romero

Adesanya knows that Romero is seen as a tough out for anybody, but he told Submission Radio that his goal is to make it look effortless (via MMAFighting.com).

“I’ve had some tough tests,” Adesanya said. “Right now, I still think Kelvin has been my toughest fight so far physically. Mentally, Anderson has been my toughest fight so far. But, we’ll see. That’s yet to be said. I don’t think he’s gonna be. Like, the way the match is shaping up, I don’t really think he’s gonna be. I think he’s gonna be quite… not easy, but I’ll make it look easy.

“I said that about the Robert fight, cause everyone was counting me out. They said, ‘man, this is it, nah, you can’t f*ck with Robert’, this and that. And I said I’ll make it look easy. And what did I do? I made it look easy. I just feel that way for this one as well. I don’t think… Yoel is a guy who’s fought someone who just stays in front of him. He stays in front of him, and yeah, he likes a punching bag, and that I am not.”