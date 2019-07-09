Israel Adesanya Predicts He’ll Fight Jon Jones at Raiders Stadium

Israel Adesanya is extremely confident that not only he can move up to light heavyweight from middleweight but also get a fight booked against Jon Jones.

The rising title contender has made a name for himself in the middleweight division by not only his fighting ability but for his trash talk as well. He already has the biggest fight of his pro-MMA thus far booked but he also wants to dethrone Jones as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Adesanya is slated to challenge Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight title in the main event of the upcoming UFC 243 pay-per-view event.

Israel Adesanya Predicts Location

While doing a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Adesanya predicted that he’ll fight Jones in the near future as well as where it will take place.

He thinks they are destined to collide and sees it happening at the new Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada which is currently under construction. The stadium is projected to be completed on July 31, 2020.

“It’s going to happen,” Adesanya stated (H/T to LowKickMMA). “I decided two days ago when I was in my hotel room. I decided it’s going to happen at Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas. That’s where it’s going to happen. We’re going to sell that b*tch out.

“…It’s going to happen. Raiders Stadium, mark my words. It’s going to happen. See what I do in the next four fights. …Four more fights, let me clear the weight class out first. Then I’m going to jump up and show him what’s up.”