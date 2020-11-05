Israel Adesanya Provides Update On Swollen Pec, Believes Marijuana Was The Culprit

Israel Adesanya has provided an update on his swollen pec.

At UFC 253, when Adesanya was in the Octagon, many fans noticed his pec was swollen and people began to question why it was swollen.

After the fight, people began asking him why it was swollen but he had no answer. Now, after getting it checked out he believes it is due to him smoking marijuana.

“Pec-gate. No, (I don’t have an update),” Adesanya told ESPN. “My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, estrogen and testosterone. Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram. I had one for the first time. To be honest it might have just been unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I’m not stopping, I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.”

Israel Adesanya is set to battle Jan Blachowicz sometime in early 2021 for the light heavyweight title. “The Last Stylebender” is looking to become a champ-champ after defending his middleweight title twice.

Adesanya last fought back at UFC 253 where he beat Paulo Costa by second-round TKO after a lackluster perfomance against Yoel Romero to defend his belt for the first time.