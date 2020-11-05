Thursday, November 5, 2020

Israel Adesanya Provides Update On Swollen Pec, Believes Marijuana Was The Culprit

By Cole Shelton
Israel Adesanya
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Israel Adesanya has provided an update on his swollen pec.

At UFC 253, when Adesanya was in the Octagon, many fans noticed his pec was swollen and people began to question why it was swollen.

After the fight, people began asking him why it was swollen but he had no answer. Now, after getting it checked out he believes it is due to him smoking marijuana.

“Pec-gate. No, (I don’t have an update),” Adesanya told ESPN. “My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, estrogen and testosterone. Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram. I had one for the first time. To be honest it might have just been unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I’m not stopping, I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.”

Israel Adesanya is set to battle Jan Blachowicz sometime in early 2021 for the light heavyweight title. “The Last Stylebender” is looking to become a champ-champ after defending his middleweight title twice.

Adesanya last fought back at UFC 253 where he beat Paulo Costa by second-round TKO after a lackluster perfomance against Yoel Romero to defend his belt for the first time.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Israel Adesanya Provides Update On Swollen Pec, Believes Marijuana Was The Culprit

Israel Adesanya has provided an update on his swollen pec. At UFC 253, when Adesanya was in the Octagon,...
Read more
UFC

Glover Teixeira Warns Israel Adesanya Of Move To Light Heavyweight

Glover Teixeira has sent a warning to Israel Adesanya ahead of his move to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the...
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Calls For A ‘Legends Fight’ Against Maia, Cerrone, McGregor & Others

Diego Sanchez is looking to fight a legend next time out. Sanchez is coming off a decision loss to...
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant’s BKFC Debut Expected To Take Place On Super Bowl Weekend

Paige VanZant has a date for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut. Ever since VanZant signed with BKFC many...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Says Robert Whittaker Fight Is ‘Very Close’ To Being Booked

Paulo Costa believes his next fight is very close to being booked. Costa is coming off a second-round TKO...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal Reported for December 19 Clash

Another welterweight clash is scheduled for December 19 when Stephen Thompson takes on Geoff Neal at UFC on ESPN+ 44.
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 251 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The Bellator 251 weigh-ins were held earlier today and every fighters made weight, including headliners Corey Anderson and Melvin Manhoef.
Read more
UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Where Do Uriah Hall & Bryce Mitchell Land After Big Wins?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 39! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube