Israel Adesanya Reflects On His UFC 234 Bout With Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya still gets chills following his victory over Anderson Silva.

Adesanya did battle with Silva in the main event of UFC 234. “The Last Stylebender” had often been compared to Silva for his exciting fighting style. After three rounds of action, Adesanya emerged victorious via unanimous decision in front of the crowd in Melbourne, Australia.

Adesanya Talks Defeating Silva

Adesanya appeared on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour” and discussed the bout with Silva:

“I want to watch it again and again and again. I’ll probably watch it more than the rest of my fights in the UFC after the fight. But yeah huge for me. I really just want to watch the fight. Every time I’ve watched it, I’ve watched the fight twice now, every time I’ve watched it I’ve taken something away from it. Myself, Silva and just the whole spectacle itself. It’s still cool. Still very cool. Still kind of surreal a little bit. Because I was watching it myself, there’s certain moments that just, for me they’re like special moments for me because they were sh*t that I kind of like, I already knew and I’ve seen before happen many times with other fighters, Silva’s opponents, and I never fell victim to.”

With the victory, Adesanya has been promised a middleweight title opportunity. Of course, promises have been broken in the past and with champion Robert Whittaker eyeing a summer return, it’s likely he will take on Kelvin Gastelum as planned. If the UFC goes that route, then Adesanya may need to take another fight.

What did you think of the fight between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva?