Israel Adesanya Says Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Win Was ‘Gangster’

Israel Adesanya approves of Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 performance.

Adesanya and McGregor are under the same management team, Paradigm Sports Management. Needless to say, Adesanya was happy to witness McGregor stop Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds this past weekend (Jan. 18). It’s McGregor’s first victory since Nov. 2016.

Adesanya Heaps Praise On McGregor’s UFC 246 Performance

ESPN caught up with Adesanya following McGregor’s quick victory. “The Last Stylebender” was more than pleased with the “Notorious” one’s performance.

“It was great, I loved it. I appreciated the way he played the game,” Adesanya told ESPN. “I loved the shoulder strikes, that was gangster. I liked the head kick, that was sick, it was real slick. I’m a big fan.

“And obviously his management team is my management team, so it’s good. It’s a good win for us because when he wins, I win; when I win, he wins. It’s good for us because we get to claim a lot of the chips on the table.”

Time will tell if Adesanya can deliver his own “gangster” moves on March 7. He’s scheduled to put his UFC middleweight gold on the line against Yoel Romero. The title bout is scheduled to headline UFC 248.