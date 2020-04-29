Israel Adesanya Says He’s Coming For Jon Jones Even If “Bones” Loses The Belt

Israel Adesanya says his coaches aren’t interested in him fighting Jon Jones, instead they want to battle Stipe Miocic. Yet, “The Last Stylebender,” says he wants the “Bones” fight even if he isn’t the champion down the line.

Adesanya and Jones have had a rivalry going for months now and the plan is for the fight to happen in 2021 at the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas. Yet, the middleweight champion says his coaches would rather give the mega-fight to Miocic.

“It was something that wasn’t there till he uttered my name and I was like, ‘Hmm – I see what this is about,’” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I see where destiny is placing certain characters in my movie. So yeah, that fight is really important. I don’t need it, to be honest. My coach doesn’t think I need it. My coach would rather I just avoid that fight, not because we don’t want to fight Jones. But he feels – he said it before he got arrested last time – he said I’d rather give it to a guy like Stipe (Miocic).”

So, an Israel Adesanya-Jon Jones fight seems likely. But, the two still have a couple of fights at their respective divisions to do first. And, if Bones loses his belt, the middleweight champ doesn’t care. He plans on fighting Jones soon whether he is the champion or not.

“We’re not scared of anybody. Like, he’s going after Stipe. So it’s not that we don’t want the fight, it’s just that my coach feels like he’s a piece of (expletive),” Adesanya said. “And my coach is really old school. He doesn’t want to give this opportunity to fight me – the A-side – to a guy like Jones, a s**t c**t like Jones.

“It’s not really important for my legacy. But, I want this fight and I’m going to get this fight. Regardless of if he’s champion or not, by the way. Even if he loses that belt, I’m still coming for that ass.”