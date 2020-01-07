Israel Adesanya Says Jon Jones Will Be Remembered As ‘Steroid Cheat’

Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe Jon Jones’ legacy will be a positive one.

Adesanya and Jones haven’t been kind to one another. “The Last Stylebender” and “Bones” have been at odds ever since Adesanya made it clear that he is targeting Jones for a future showdown. Jones further ruffled feathers by saying Adesanya’s legacy will be that he had a memorable walkout rather than being renowned for his accomplishments.

Adesanya Fires Back At Jones

Appearing on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Adesanya said that Jones’ past drug testing issues will define his legacy (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That’s another thing Jon Jones said, mother(expletive) Jones. He’s like, ‘Well, when I’m done, I’m glad people can remember my accolades rather than my walkout,’” Adesanya told ESPN. “It’s like, shut the (expletive) up. People are going to remember you because you’re a drug cheat. You’re a steroid cheat. That’s what they’re gonna remember. All the (expletive) you’ve done after (beating Mauricio Rua in 2011), no one really cares anymore because they know you cheated. You popped in the same month as your brother in 2016. That’s all they’re gonna remember. My walkouts are gonna be even greater than his whole career.”

Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. While not confirmed, “The Last Stylebender” expects to defend his gold against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in March. Meanwhile, Jones will put his UFC light heavyweight gold on the line against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 at UFC 247.

Time will tell what the future holds for Adesanya and Jones after their next bouts.