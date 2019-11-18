Israel Adesanya Says Paulo Costa Might Miss His UFC Title Shot Forever

Israel Adesanya believes Paulo Costa is missing the boat.

Adesanya’s first UFC middleweight title defense was expected to be against Costa. The UFC even flew Costa to Melbourne, Australia as a guest fighter for UFC 243. On that night, Adesanya finished Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO to capture the 185-pound gold. UFC president, Dana White, revealed that Costa will not be ready to face “The Last Stylebender” next due to surgery.

Adesanya Says Costa May Have Ruined His Opportunity

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Adesanya said Costa’s surgery may be costly for his title aspirations.

“I guess he wasn’t ready to fight,” Adesanya said of Costa in an interview with MMA Fighting. “If he wanted to fight, he would have made sure to do the right things to be in shape already to fight. I don’t pull out. My pullout game is weak.

“Unfortunately for him, he might miss his shot forever if he doesn’t climb his way back up the ranks.”

Adesanya has been calling for a bout with Yoel Romero. “The Solider of God” is coming off back-to-back losses, but Adesanya insists he doesn’t care about records. White initially said that Romero would have to win his next fight before getting a title bout, but reports have swirled claiming that White is having second thoughts and may ended up booking the matchup.

Costa’s last bout was a unanimous decision victory over Romero. Time will tell what the UFC decides to do with Adesanya’s next bout. Stick with MMA News for updates as they become available.