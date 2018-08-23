Israel Adesanya says he’s on the road to defeating all the “killers” in the middleweight division.

Adesanya is set to face Derek Brunson on the UFC 230 card. The bout takes place on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “The Last Stylebender” has a chance to improve his perfect professional mixed martial arts record 15-0.

Israel Adesanya Says UFC 230 Bout Isn’t About Derek Brunson

Adesanya recently appeared on Submission Radio. He talked about a number of topics including his upcoming bout at UFC 230 against Brunson (via BJPenn.com):

“It’s not really about him, honestly, it’s about me. I said just want to beat all the killers in my division so after it’s said and done it’s about who is the best of all time, who is the one who actually didn’t duck anyone, didn’t test positive for anything, was cool, some liked him, some hated him. At the end of the day, I’m that guy and I just see, I’ve seen it already, I’ve done it many times over. So I just have to realize it now and I’m just enjoying myself along the way.”

Adesanya is the ninth ranked UFC middleweight. Brunson holds the sixth spot. A win for Adesanya could see the former Glory Kickboxing bruiser move on to top five competition. It’ll be easier said than done as Brunson has experience against high level competition. “The Law” has competed against the likes of current 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker, Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida, and Jacare Souza. Many believe he’ll be Adesanya’s toughest test to date.

UFC 230 is currently without a main event. The co-headliner will feature a lightweight scrap between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Also set for the card is a rematch between two former middleweight champions as Luke Rockhold goes one-on-one with Chris Weidman. Stick with MMA News for more info on UFC 230.

