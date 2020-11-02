Monday, November 2, 2020

Israel Adesanya Says Winning LHW Title Would Be A “Big F**k You” to Jon Jones

By Ian Carey
Israel Adesanya
Image Credit: Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dana White has revealed that Israel Adesanya will fight for the Light Heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz next. According to Izzy, moving up in weight and winning a title would be a big “f**k you” to Jon Jones, as it is something he has yet to do.

“It’s just a big f*ck you to him, just to be like, I did something you couldn’t,” Adesanya said recently on Submission Radio (transcriptions via MMA Fighting). “I mean, he cleared the division of the light heavyweight twice over and then started fighting recycled middleweights. So, don’t come at me talking about ‘move up in weight and fight’ when you can’t even do the same thing after over 10 years in the company. So, I’m actually about to do it. It’s a good fight for me to do it with.”

Adesanya would also say during the discussion that he is more excited to face Blachowicz than he would be if he was facing Robert Whittaker.

“With Jan, he’s a good fighter, he’s solid on the ground, he’s awkward on the feet, very dangerous, and he poses a lot of problems,” Adesanya said. “And like, the Whittaker fight wouldn’t get me hard. This gets me hard. Like, this is like, alright, let’s go.”

As for when Adesanya will have the chance to become champ-champ, it seems as though March is a possibility. The Light Heavyweight champion suggested that was when he’d be ready to fight again.

