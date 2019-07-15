Israel Adesanya Slams “B**ch” Jon Jones for Not Moving to HW

The Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones’s beef is showing absolutely no signs of simmering down if a recent Adesanya interview is any indication. The interim middleweight champion reminded BT Sport who issued the first blow in the verbal war between the two champions and also of his intentions to fight Jon Jones, but on his own time:

“He’s the one that told TMZ, ‘Oh, I’d like to fight Israel Adesanya.’ And the I remember, I posted receipts on my Instagram saying two weeks ago, I was texting my coach about this, and trust me, Jon is a guy that, he is supposedly the best of the best right now. He’s at the top of the game,” Adesanya said. “And I’m Player 1, and this is the game I want to play. So when I clock that game, I’ll turn it off. So in time.”

Jon Jones has been critical of Adesanya for claiming he will defeat him in the future while engaging in present-day trash talk, even referring to Adesanya as a “bitch” in a recent ESPN interview. Adesanya would throw that label right back in the face of Jones for past comments made about not being particularly interested in fighting Daniel Cormier at heavyweight:

“Every champion does that,” Adesanya said of champions moving up a weight class. “When you dominate your division, what do they do? In boxing, kickboxing, you move up in weight. He hasn’t even done that yet. He’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to fight DC because I don’t want to fight him at heavyweight. He’s gotta come down.’ What a bitch.

“I’ve done it in kickboxing, I did it in boxing, and I’m gonna do it in MMA. But I just got here. So you can’t bait me into a quick fight.”

