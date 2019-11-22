Israel Adesanya Slams Jon Jones’ Past Drug Use, ‘Bones’ Responds

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones are still going at it.

The two UFC champions have been trash-talking each other in interviews and on social media for quite a while now, and a fight between the two seems likely. Yet, Adesanya says that won’t happen until 2021 in Las Vegas after he clears out the middleweight division.

On Thursday night, Israel Adesanya took another shot at Jon Jones on Twitter.

Already had one in the chamber from last week if that boy wanna say sumn’ stupid.

I got full clips double parked!! #deadpool #mememajesty https://t.co/KUd7wHJ6mC pic.twitter.com/fPyqP1RDFB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 22, 2019

“Already had one in the chamber from last week if that boy wanna say sumn’ stupid.

I got full clips double parked!! #deadpool #mememajesty,” Adesanya wrote.

That was followed up with a quick reply from Jones who said he is done replying to Adesanya. As well as saying what he has accomplished in his career.

Be sure to tell your kids how I made my first million at age 23, let them know I accomplish records you never came close to. Let them know you had the chance to fight me but you didn’t want to get Mayweather’d and decided to make an excuse. Bro I’m done replying to you. https://t.co/4WhmRdMmJ1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

“Be sure to tell your kids how I made my first million at age 23, let them know I accomplish records you never came close to. Let them know you had the chance to fight me but you didn’t want to get Mayweather’d and decided to make an excuse. Bro I’m done replying to you,” Jones responded.

Currently, neither Jon Jones or Israel Adesanya have a fight booked. It is expected “Bones” will take on Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8. The middleweight champion, meanwhile, has no clear cut contender after Paulo Costa got injured.