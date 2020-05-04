Israel Adesanya Slams Yoel Romero’s ‘Idiotic’ Approach To UFC 248 Fight

Israel Adesanya is still bashing Yoel Romero over their UFC 248 encounter.

Back in March, Adesanya put his UFC middleweight gold on the line for the first time. He shared the Octagon with Romero in the main event of UFC 248. While many expected the bout to be exciting and potentially feature high drama, fans were ultimately disappointed by the dull five-round affair. Adesanya defeated Romero via unanimous decision.

Adesanya Rips Romero Over UFC 248 Bout

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Adesanya said that Romero set himself up for failure with his approach to their title bout.

“I thought OK, be smart about how you enter next time,” Adesanya explained. “Don’t enter straight away, down the middle, angle off to the side first before you attack, or make sure your foot is in the right spot before you attack so his left hand’s not there. He was never able to land that throughout the whole fight again, if you notice.

“Look at Anderson Silva in the second round when he jabbed me in the eye, and I started seeing two Andersons. Anderson started putting the pressure on, feints, looks, like he was actually bringing the fight. But a guy who hits you directly in the eye, first punch landing in the fight, and he just stands there for another f*cking two minutes. That’s so idiotic. And then the rest of the fight he just stands there and expects you to do something, and I’m just tagging him. It was just stupid on his part.”

Adesanya’s next bout isn’t set but he’s expected to take on Paulo Costa. The seeds have been planted for a clash between the two as they have been trading barbs. UFC president Dana White has also said that if all goes according to plan, Costa should get the next 185-pound title opportunity.