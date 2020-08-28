Israel Adesanya Supports NBA Players Boycott Following The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya fully sports the NBA players for boycotting their games following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Earlier this week in Kenosha, WI, a Black man in Blake was shot seven times in the back by Police. It has since caused an uproar across America and into the sports world where the NBA boycotted games.

For the middleweight champion, he fully suported the NBA players in a heartfelt message.

“If the NBA walks out, if they f*ck their money up, that’s the owners’ money and the shareholders and whatever – good,” Adesanya said to Luke Thomas (via MMAFighting). “If that’s what it takes to bring change, then good. . . Whatever has to happen, man. I’m finding my own way to change the world around me, but I’m doing that in my own life, away from the media.

“I’m trying to respond, not react, because I feel like that’s what they want. They want me to react. They want us to react. They want us to point the finger – blame each other, this side vs. this side. ‘My God is better than your God. My race is better than your race. My people are better than your people.’

“Like, what the f*ck is Blue Lives Matter? You choose to be a cop. You don’t choose to be black. It’s a privilege to be black. Bottom line, I choose to respond, rather than react, so I’m taking my time because it just happened, but good on the players in the NBA for doing so. I commend them for that.”

Whether or not MMA fighters will boycott and join the likes of the NBA, MLB and NHL is to be seen.